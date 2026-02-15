India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup: Tilak Verma Gets Struck By Ishan Kishan, Saves Pakistan A Boundary | WATCH

The intense clash between India and Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup has kicked off at the Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Pakistan opted to bowl first after winning the toss. After losing an important wicket in the very first over of the match, Ishan Kishan took control of the innings into his hands. In the third over of Saim Ayub, when Kishan was struggling to change the strike, a moment unfolded where Tilak Verma at the non-strikers' end was struck hard.

On the fifth delivery of the third over, Ishan Kishan dragged down the bowl, short outside off, but Tilak Verma, who was standing at the non-strikers' end, came in the way of the bowl and was unable to move aside.

Tilak Verma was struck hard by the ball and he fell down on the ground and saved a clear boundary for Pakistan.