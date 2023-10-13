IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: Will Weather Play Spoilsport In Blockbuster Showdown In Ahmedabad?

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam. | (Credits: Twitter)

India and Pakistan will cross paths on Saturday (October 14th) in what is expected to be the biggest match of the 2023 World Cup. Over 1,30,000 are expected to attend the fixture as Pakistan hope to break their 50-over World Cup hoodoo against arch-rivals. However, rain could spoilsport for the fans in the game.

According to Accuweather, the weather is crystal clear in the morning, with temperatures at 34 degrees along with 1% of precipitation. The temperature in the evening goes up to 36 degrees and the chances of precipitation is only 1%. Things remain clear even in the evening as there remain only 1% chance of precipitation. Hence, the weather is highly unlikely to impact the game.

Team India will start as firm favourites for the clash and enjoy a perfect record against the arch-rivals, having beaten them on 7 occasions since 1992. With home advantage also on India's side, they should fancy themselves to win their third match of the tournament.

Pakistan sealed a record run-chase against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad:

Although India might have won both their matches, Pakistan have also done the same and are coming off a confident-boosting victory over Sri Lanka. Despite their top-order failing in pursuit of 345, the Men in Green chased down the target with minimum fuss and Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique struck centuries.

Rizwan earned the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 131.

