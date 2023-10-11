 IND vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah Imitates Marcus Rashford's Celebration Style After Taking Wicket; WATCH
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates in Marcus Rashford's style after taking his first wicket in India vs Afghanistan 2023 World Cup clash

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Jasprit Bumrah and Marcus Rashford. | (Credits:Twitter)

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah gave his team their first breakthrough in the ongoing 2023 World Cup clash against Afghanistan on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The most notable feature of the lot was his celebration as he imitated renowned English footballer Marcus Rashford's celebration style.

article-image

The dismissal occurred in the 7th over of the innings as Ibrahim Zadran looked to defend it straight, but the ball moved ever so slightly and took the outside edge. KL Rahul, who stood behind the stumps, dived to his right and took the catch easily. He pointed to his brains as it reminded the fans of Marcus Rashford.

article-image

Bumrah also delivered a miserly spell against Australia in Team India's opening game of the showpiece event. He opened their account by dismissing Mitchell Marsh in the 3rd over of the innings and later removed Pat Cummins, who looked to take the aerial route.

India lose the toss as Afghanistan choose to bat:

Meanwhile, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma lost the toss for the 2nd consecutive time as Afghanistan elected to bat first. The hosts were relentless against Australia, bundling them out for 199. While India's top-order stuttered in the modest chase, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul took them home with a 165-run partnership.

