IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill To Join India Squad In Ahmedabad But Remains Doubtful To Play

India opener Shubman Gill will rejoin the squad in Ahmedabad ahead of their third match of the ICC World Cup 2023 against Pakistan. Gill will leave for Ahmedabad on Wednesday (October 11).

The two teams will lock horns on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera but Gill remains doubtful to play the match as he continues his recovery from dengue.

Gill had stayed back in Chennai and was even hospitalised in the city due to the virus. He missed India's first two games against Australia and Afghanistan.

Shubman Gill's health update

"Gill is doing absolutely fine and is set to leave Chennai for Ahmedabad today. It is still not clear whether Gill will have a light training session at Motera on Thursday.

"His recovery has been fine but can't really be sure if he can play against Pakistan," a BCCI official told PTI.

India missed Gill dearly in the opening game as the top-order failed to score a single run. He is India's leading scorer in ODIs this year with 1230 runs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03.

Ishan Kishan replaced Gill as the opener against the Aussies but got out for a duck along with Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer in India's thumping win in Chennai. He will once again open with Rohit Sharma in the ongoing clash against Afghanistan in Delhi.