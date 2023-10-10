Shubman Gill Discharged After Spending 1 Night In Chennai Hospital, Unlikely For CWC 2023 Clash Against Pakistan: Reports

Shubman Gill. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Prolific Indian opening batter Shubman Gill seems to have suffered another major setback as he has reportedly been hospitalized in Chennai due to low platelet count. While the right-handed batter was discharged on October 10th (Tuesday) after spending a night in the hospital, Gill remains doubtful for the marquee clash against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14th.

Gill missed the critical match against Australia in Chennai on October 8th due to encountering dengue. It emerged initially that the 24-year-old will travel to Delhi for India's 2nd match against Afghanistan, but the BCCI confirmed that he would stay in Delhi and be monitored.

Hence, it's unclear whether the youngster will feature in the blockbuster clash against Pakistan on Saturday in Ahmedabad. With Gill uncertain, Ishan Kishan could once again open the innings with Rohit Sharma, as the left-hander did so against Australia.

India get home against Australia with minimum fuss:

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue made the perfect start to their 2023 World Cup campaign as they beat Australia by 6 wickets in Chennai. After losing the toss, India's spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Kuldeep Yadav shared six wickets to bowl the Men in Yellow out for 199 in 49.3 overs.

However, India suffered a top-order collapse of their own as three of the top four batters perished for ducks. It was the partnership of 165 between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul that put the hosts in the driver's seat. While Kohli was out for 85, Rahul hit a six to finish the game off.

