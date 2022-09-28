Ind vs Pak: ECB planning to host Test cricket between arch-rivals in England, says report

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is reportedly planning to host Test matches between Pakistan and India on neutral ground in England.

It has been 15 years since the two countries last played a Test match against each other, and 10 since they last played a white-ball series.

The arch-rivals have only met in International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments.

Work in progress

According to a report in the British news portal, The Guardian, the negotiations are described as a “work in progress” but the ECB board member Martin Darlow has made it clear to both the Pakistan Cricket Board and the BCCI that England are keen to host the matches if the opportunity arises.

There is a possibility that it may happen anyway if the two teams reach the World Test Championship final in 2023, which will be played at the Oval. But that is unlikely since India are fourth in the standings, and Pakistan fifth.

Boost to Test cricket

There is also the 2025 WTC final at Lord’s. But the idea has also been discussed of arranging a one-off Test between the sides at Edgbaston, and, beyond that, even a three-Test series. The ECB’s offer is motivated by the belief it is important for the popularity of Test cricket around the world to get the two teams playing each other again.