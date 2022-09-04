e-Paper Get App
Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2022: Indian board posts motivating video ahead of big-ticket clash, watch

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 04, 2022, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Photo: AFP

Ahead of every India-Pakistan match, players from both teams seek inspiration and the BCCI posted a video of what the encounter means ahead of their Super 4 clash on Sunday, September 4 in Dubai.

In the video shared by the Indian board's official Twitter handle, head coach Rahul Dravid can be seen talking about such matches and what it means to the players.

Dravid said that these matches are good for the players to test themselves in pressure situations.

India will need all the inspiration they can muster since Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury.

On the other hand, Pakistan will miss Shahnawaz Dahani, who has been ruled out for a suspected side strain.

article-image

