Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian To Smash 300 ODI Sixes; Watch Video

Rohit Sharma missed out on his second successive ODI hundred in Ahmedabad on Saturday but still managed to break records during his swashbuckling knock against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Rohit became the first Indian and third batter overall to complete 300 sixes in one-day international cricket after retired legends Shahid Afridi and Chris Gayle.

The Indian skipper got to the landmark with a six against Haris Rauf in the 9th over of India's 192-run chase at the world's biggest cricket stadium.

Former Pakistan skipper Afridi leads the pack with 351 sixes followed by Universe Boss Gayle (331), Rohit (303), Sanath Jayasuriya (270) and MS Dhoni (229).

Notably, the Hitman is the only batter in the top five to have scored all his ODI sixes for a single team.

This was also the third instance when Rohit scored more than three sixes in a World Cup innings, a feat which only AB de Villiers and Gayle have achieved in the past.

Rohit delivers against vs Pakistan

Rohit continued his purple patch against Pakistan and scored 86 off 63 balls. In fact, his last 8 ODI innings against Pakistan are - 91, 0, 52, 111*, 140, 11, 56, 52*.

He's averaging over 51 against Pakistan in ODIs with 873 runs from 19 matches which includes two hundreds and 8 half-centuries.

Rohit was unfortunate to have missed out on his second hundred of this tournament by just 14 runs when he got out to Shaheen Shah Afrid in the 22nd over. It would have been his 8th century at ODI World Cups.

This happened after a superb bowling performance from India helped them bowl out Pakistan for just 191 in 42.5 overs after winning the toss.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja grabbed two wickets each as Pakistan crumbled for their second lowest score against India in ODI World Cup history.

