 Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: After Shubman Gill, Ace Commentator Harsha Bhogle Down With Dengue
Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle expressed disappointment that he would be unable to call the India vs Pakistan match on October 14 as he has been diagnosed with dengue and the "resultant weakness."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 01:03 PM IST
After losing leading batsman Shubman Gill in the initial matches of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup due to dengue, the cricket world will miss the services of ace commentator Harsha Bhogle in the most anticipated clash of the Cricket World Cup on Saturday as he has been diagnosed with dengue. Harsha Bhogle took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the news about him being down with dengue and said that he is "disappointed" that he would miss out calling the India vs Pakistan match on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

"I am disappointed at having to miss out on #IndiavsPak on the 14th. But I have dengue and the resultant weakness, and lowered immunity, will make it impossible. I am hoping to be back in time for the game on the 19th. My colleagues, and the broadcast crew, have been very helpful (and took on the extra workload during the second half of #IndiaVsAus ) and I look forward to saying thank you to them in person," Harsha Bhogle posted on X.

Earlier, India's World Cup campaign received a jolt when the in-form opening batsman Shubman Gill was diagnosed with dengue. Though Shubman is travelling with the team, he is doubtful for the India vs Pakistan blockbuster contest in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Both India and Pakistan have won the two matched they have played so far in the World Cup so far and Saturday's contest is billed to live up to the hype and expectation of an India vs Pakistan match at Cricket's biggest stage.

