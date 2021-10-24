IND vs PAK: Couple with 'Happy Karva Chauth' poster arrive to watch marquee clash in Dubai; see pics

Excitement among the cricketing world is at an all-time high as Virat Kohli's India and Babar Azam's Pakistan gear up for the marquee clash in their opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday.

Meanwhile, fans have arrived at Dubai International Stadium for the match as the neighbouring countries are playing against each other after almost over two years.

While many fans have arrived with posters supporting their favourite players and teams, there is a couple that has come with a "Happy Karva Chauth" poster.

UAE, Oct 24 (ANI): Indian team fans outside Dubai International Stadium ahead of T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, in Dubai on Sunday. | (ANI Photo)

For the unversed, Karva Chauth, which is a celebration of the pious bond between a husband and a wife, is also being celebrated today. On this day, the women dress up to the nines and observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for a day for the safety and long lives of their husbands.

Coming back to the match, Team India players left the hotel to reach the Dubai International Stadium.

In a video shared by BCCI on Twitter, Team Mentor MS Dhoni, skipper Virat Kohli, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, head coach Ravi Shastri, spinner Rahul Chahar and spinner Ravindra Jadeja can be seen walking out of the hotel along with other members of the squad.

"Off we go for our first match of #T20WorldCup," tweeted BCCI.

Check out pictures of fans:

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 06:54 PM IST