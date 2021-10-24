In Photos: Cricket fans across India perform aarti, havan to pray for win ahead of match against Pakistan

Cricket fans across India are anticipating the clash between India and Pakistan today in the T20 World Cup 2021. Many fans across India performed 'havan' to seek the blessing of God ahead of India's match with Pakistan in the T20 Cricket World Cup.

Fans performing 'havan' on Saturday are seeking blessings from God for all Indian players so that they perform their best in the upcoming cricket matches.

Cricket fans dancing ahead of ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Pakistan, in New Delhi on Sunday. | ANI

Cricket fans perform Hawan for the victory of the Indian team ahead of ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Pakistan, in New Delhi on Sunday. | ANI

Cricket fans hold a placard with the picture of Indias captain Virat Kohli (R) as they perform rituals wishing the victory of the Indian cricket team ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 cricket match against Pakistan played in Dubai, in Kolkata on October 24, 2021. | AFP

Cricket fans hold a placard with the picture of Indias captain Virat Kohli (C) as they perform rituals wishing the victory of the Indian cricket team ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 cricket match against Pakistan played in Dubai, in Kolkata on October 24, 2021. | AFP

Cricket fans cheer for Team India ahead of the India vs Pakistan ICC Mens T20 World Cup match in Dubai, while organising a yagya for the victory of Team India, at Ganesh Nagar in East Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. | PTI

Cricket fans perform prayers wishing the victory of the Indian cricket team ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 cricket match against Pakistan played in Dubai, in New Delhi on October 24, 2021. | AFP

A cricket fan cheers for team India ahead of the India vs Pakistan ICC Mens T20 World Cup match in Dubai, while organising a yagya for the victory of Team India, at Ganesh Nagar in East Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. | PTI

Priests perform Maha Aarti in support of the Indian mens cricket team on the eve of the ICC T20 World Cup match between India vs Pakistan, in Varanasi on Saturday. | ANI

Cricket fans ties a banner with the pictures of Indias captain Virat Kohli (L) and Pakistans captain Babar Azam (R) before performing prayers wishing the victory of the Indian cricket team ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 cricket match against Pakistan played in Dubai, in New Delhi on October 24, 2021. | AFP

Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilash) party activists and students of Sant Pashupatinath Ved School perform hawan for Indian cricket team ahead of their match against Pakistan at ICC Mens T20 World Cup, in Patna, Sunday, Oct. 24,2021 | PTI

Excitement among the cricketing world is at an all-time high as arch-rivals India and Pakistan gear up for the clash in their opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday.

Both teams will open their campaigns in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup with what is billed to be a mouth-watering clash. After almost over two years, Virat Kohli and Co. will face-off against Babar Azam-led Pakistan and rekindle the age-old rivalry.

Pakistan is yet to get a one-up over India in World Cups as the head-to-head has been completely dominated by the Men in Blue.

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 04:38 PM IST