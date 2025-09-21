 IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: Fans Start Flooding In At Dubai Stadium Ahead Of High-Stakes Clash; Video
Fans have already started flooding for the massive Super 4 showdown between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21, Sunday. A video of the same surfaced on social media as there was a fairly long queue for the high-voltage clash outside the iconic venue.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
Fan start flooding in for the massive clash. | (Credits: X)

India and Pakistan had played against one another on September 14, Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium, with the Men in Blue emerging triumphant comfortably. Given their ominous form thus far, the Indian team will look to extend their unbeaten run in Asia Cup 2025 and will start as overwhelming favourites against their arch-rivals.

Watch the below video:

