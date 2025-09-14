IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Is Shubman Gill Fit To Play Against Pakistan After Being Hit On The Hand During Practice?

Image: Shubman Gill/X

The India vs Pakistan rivalry always seems to bring the best out of the players from both teams. The pressure of this contest is so immense that players try and do everything they can to prepare themselves for the intense clash. Team India too are leaving no stone unturned as the time for the mega clash approaches very fast. Team India players grilled themselves in the nets on Saturday, but there was major concern as well after Shubman Gill got hit in the hand.

Will Shubman Gill play against Pakistan?

According to Times Of India report, Gill winced in pain and dropped his bat as the ball hit his right hand. The team physio rushed to him and he soon walked off the pitch, clutching the sore spot. Gill sat on the ice box holding his injured hand with physio treating him ahead of the big clash.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir checked on him, while close friend Abhishek Sharma helped him open a water bottle Following the treatment Gill was back in the nets minutes later, showing no hesitation. Gill is an important memeber in Team India's batting lineup as he will is capable of facing pace and spin really well. However the big question is whether the injury was a serious one? . There is no update on whether he suffered any injury or not.

Shubman Gill key to India's sucess at top

Gill made his return to the playing XI in T20Is after a year. He hadn't played a T20I for more than a year due to different reasons. Despite his place in the team coming under question, Gill closed the mouth of his critics by batting well against UAE in the opening match. Having Gill for Pakistan clash is important for the Men in Blue as the right-handed batter has a great record against the Men in Green. He has played four games against Pakistan and scored 130 runs, averaging 32.50, which includes a fifty-plus score.