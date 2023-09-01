IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Name Unchanged Playing XI For India Clash; Check Full Team

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam will be leading their respective sides. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Pakistan cricket team on Friday announced an unchanged playing XI for their blockbuster clash in the Asia Cup 2023 against India.

The first Indo-Pak clash of 2023 will take place at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday.

Pakistan already have a win under their belt after defeating Nepal in the tournament opener by 238 runs in Multan on Thursday.

And therefore, don't want to change a winning combination when they face India on September 2.

Pakistan Playing XI

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mhoammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

