'Toss Jeeto, Match Jeeto Won't Be The Situation': Rohit Sharma Opens Up On India vs Pakistan In Asia Cup 2023

India captain Rohit Sharma addressed a packed press conference ahead of their Asia Cup 2023 opener against Pakistan in Kandy on Friday.

India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns for the first time in 2023 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday (September 2).

India have named a strong linup for the tournament but a lot of players in the squad are coming back after long injury layoffs.

Pakistan on the other hand, have already won a match after they defeated Nepal by 238 runs in their opening game of the Asia Cup 2023.

Rohit Sharma Press Conference Quotes:

"Pakistan have played really well in recent times in T20is and ODIs. They worked really hard to be No.1, it'll be a good challenge for us tomorrow."

"As a top order batter, it's my job to ensure the team gets a good start and I stay till the long. I'll try to use all my experience of 16 years and work on my risk taking game."

"I don't want to throw my wicket away when I am in good rhythm, haven't thought much about that while playing T20 but in ODIs, it's very much required."

"We will use our experience to play against Pakistan bowlers. Toss jeeto, match jeeto won't be the situation. We will have to play good cricket to win the match, the toss won't matter as much."

"We try to keep short-term goals for ourselves and focus on that. We have to focus on Pakistan tomorrow and then think about the future matches."

"Always nice to have a good pool of players and good competition. Its going to be quite a challenging task for us to pick the playing XI."

"We are here to tick a log of boxes and go into the next one-and-a-half months of the World Cup. We have addressed a lot of issues and now the time is to play good cricket."

"It will be a good challenge for us to play against a team like Pakistan. We have prepared well, we still have one more day to train. Hopefully we will be able to play according to our plans against Pakistan."

"All six bowlers are great bowlers and they've proven it in world Cricket how good they are...Speaking of (Jasprit) Bumrah he played well in Ireland and looked good. He also looked good in camp at Bengaluru, so it's a good sign..."

