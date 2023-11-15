 IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer Hundreds Power India To 397/4 At Wankhede
IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer Hundreds Power India To 397/4 At Wankhede

Riding on swashbuckling hundreds from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, India posted their second highest total of this World Cup after the 410 they made against the Netherlands in their final league game.

Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 06:22 PM IST
Team India produced yet another dominant performance with the bat to smash 397 for 4 in 50 overs in the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2023 against New Zealand in Mumbai.

Kohli smashed 117 off 113 balls to set the new world record of 50 ODI hundreds. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record of most ODI hundreds in the process.

Kohli also broke Tendulkar's record of 673 runs in a single World Cup edition by becoming the first batter in history to cross the 700 mark in this campaign.

Iyer meanwhile, scored 105 off just 70 balls with four boundaries and 8 sixes at a strike rate of 150. Gill and KL Rahul also made useful contributions of 80 and 39 not out, respectively.

King gets applauded by the God

"The great man just congratulated me. It feels like a dream. Too good to be true. Big game for us and I played the role so that the guys around me can come and express themselves.

"As I said, for me the most important thing is to make my team win. I've been given a role this tournament and I'm trying to dig deep. That's the key to consistency - play according to the situation and play for the team.

"It's the stuff of dreams. Sachin paaji was there in the stands. It's very difficult for me to express it. My life partner, my hero - he's sitting there. And all these fans at the Wankhede," Kohli said at the mid-innings.

