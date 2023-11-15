IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Hardik Pandya Spotted At Stands Of Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai

Hardik Pandya. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was spotted during the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Baroda-born cricketer was spotted at the stands wearing an Indian jersey and a hat, supporting the Indian team amid the injury, ruling him out of the 2023 World Cup.

Pandya suffered an ankle injury during the 2023 World Cup game against Bangladesh in Pune and missed the subsequent three matches. The 30-year-old was subsequently ruled out of the tournament, with right-arm speedster Prasidh Krishna roped in as replacement.

Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll… pic.twitter.com/b05BKW0FgL — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 4, 2023

He took to X and tweeted:

"Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll make everyone proud. Love, always, HP."

Hundreds from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer lift India to 397 in 50 overs:

As far as the 2023 World Cup goes, India have amassed a massive total. Headlined by hundreds from Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, the Men in Blue took the Kiwi bowlers to the cleaners, hammering 397 in 50 overs. Captain Rohit Sharma won an important toss and elected to bat first, setting the tone with the bat with his 29-ball 47.

Iyer mustered a 67-ball 100, while KL Rahul provided the finishing touches. Due to Team India's superior bowling unit, they would fancy themselves to defend the total easily.

