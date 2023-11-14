 IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Mumbai Cops Arrest Man With 2 Complimentary Semi-Final Tickets Worth ₹1.2 Lakh Each
IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: The complimentary tickets, worth ₹1.2 lakh each, are meant for VIP persons or special invitees at the Wankhede Stadium.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
article-image

The Mumbai police, while investigating a case of black marketing of tickets of the upcoming India-New Zealand World Cup cricket match, have arrested a man after recovering two complimentary tickets worth ₹1.2 lakh each, an official said on Tuesday.

The semi-final match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Personnel from the J J Marg police station here recovered two tickets from the accused. They were complimentary tickets, worth Rs 1.2 lakh each, meant for VIP persons or special invitees, the official said.

Cops warns fans against fake ticket sellers

Meanwhile the police have also warned fans against fake tickets sellers outside the stadium before the high-profile match.

"I ask the fans to be more cautious while buying tickets and get hold of it from the official websites only and pay only the amount written on the ticket," Mumbai Police DCP Pravin Mundhe said.

Man arrested from Malad for black marketing of tickets

The police had earlier nabbed an event organiser, Akash Kothari, for allegedly black marketing tickets of the World Cup semi-final match.

The cops have already arrested a few people and booked them for selling fake tickets during the India vs Sri Lanka match on November 2.

Kothari was selling tickets at four to five times the original cost, police earlier said.

While conducting a probe into the case against Kothari, the police came to know about the other accused and he was nabbed, the official said.

Further probe was on into the case, he added.

