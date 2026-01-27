IND Vs NZ 4th T20I: New Zealand Add Firepower With Jimmy Neesham, Ferguson & Finn Allen After 3-0 Down In Series

New Zealand Add Firepower With Jimmy Neesham, Ferguson & Finn Allen After 3-0 Down In Series |

Visakhapatnam, January 27: New Zealand has added firepower to their squad after 3-0 defeat in the India vs New Zealand 5-match T20I series. New Zealand announced few changes to their squad hoping to bounce back in the remaining matches in the tournament.

New Zealand announced that they have replaced Kristian Clarke and Tim Robinson with Jimmy Neesham and pacer Lockie Ferguson. The cricket board also said that Tim Seifert has moved to the camp. New Zealand's explosive opener Finn Allen will also join the team.

New Zealand will play the fourth T20I of the series against India at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. New Zealand Cricket Board shared the news on its official social media account.

It said, "Kristian Clarke and Tim Robinson have been released from the BLACKCAPS T20 squad in India with Jimmy Neesham, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert now in camp. Finn Allen will be the final squad member to join the side on Thursday in Trivandrum."

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is making a comeback in the squad after playing the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He has been a part of the Rajashahi Warriors which won the title.

Finn Allen is likely to replace Devon Conway in the opening spot as he is struggling to face Harshit Rana in the top order. Finn Allen will join the team in the final game after an incredible season with the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2026. Perth also lifted the title for the record sixth time.

Finn Allen has been the highest run-scorer for the team as he scored 466 runs in the season at an incredible strike rate of over 180.

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson was recovering from a calf injury which he sustained during the ILT20 in UAE last year. Now, he has joined the team after recovery.