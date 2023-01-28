e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs NZ 2nd T20: Squads, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

IND vs NZ 2nd T20: Squads, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

India were caught in a spin web on the Ranchi pitch and lost the opener by 21 runs on Friday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Hardik Pandya-led India faces a must-win situation to level the three-match T20I series against New Zealand in Lucknow on Sunday. India were caught in a spin web on the Ranchi pitch and lost the opener by 21 runs on Friday. The loss also highlighted India's bowling profligacy, especially by the pace duo of Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik. If tearaway pacer Malik conceded 16 runs in one over, Arshdeep leaked 27 runs in the last over, which put pressure on the India batters while chasing. That expensive over from the young left-arm quick was the turning point as he was smashed for three sixes and a boundary.

Read Also
IND vs NZ: Wicket surprised us says Hardik Pandya after poor showing with the bat
article-image

Poor batting

India's batters were off to an inauspicious start with the top-three managing just 15 runs. The hosts ended up scoring 155/9, which would have been a par score to defend on the wicket, as indicated by Washington Sundar after the match. Skipper Pandya, however, is unlikely to bring in uncapped pace bowler Mukesh Kumar for the second T20I and will probably back Arshdeep to bounce back.

Read Also
IND vs NZ: New Zealand dismantle India on spin friendly Ranchi wicket, in pics
article-image

Kishan, Hooda under scrutiny

While Shubman Gill, who has been in red-hot form in the ODIs, has played just four T20Is and is still learning the nuances of the shortest format, the big concern will be the two key batters — Ishan Kishan and Deepak Hooda. Occupying the opening spot, Kishan is nowhere near the ominous form he showed while slamming a record-breaking ODI double-century against Bangladesh last December. Since then, Ishan's scores in the last seven innings in both ODIs and T20Is read 37, 2, 1, 5, 8 no, 17 and 4. If one just considers the T20Is, it's been a while since he last scored a fifty — against South Africa on June 14, 2022.

Squads

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Dane Cleaver (wk), Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Rippon, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Henry Shipley and Ben Lister

When: January 29, 2023

Where to Watch: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Timing: 7 pm IST onwards

Read Also
WATCH: Washington Sundar takes stunning diving catch to dismiss Mark Chapman during IND vs NZ 1st...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

SEE PIC: Sara Tendulkar watches Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan in London, posts snap from cinema...

SEE PIC: Sara Tendulkar watches Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan in London, posts snap from cinema...

WATCH: UFC champ Conor Mcgregor involved in horrific road accident, says 'I could have died'

WATCH: UFC champ Conor Mcgregor involved in horrific road accident, says 'I could have died'

IND vs NZ 2nd T20: Squads, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

IND vs NZ 2nd T20: Squads, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

Chinese Olympic Committee backs IOC, OCA initiatives on Russian and Belarusian athletes

Chinese Olympic Committee backs IOC, OCA initiatives on Russian and Belarusian athletes

David Warner admits to being mentally fatigued ahead of Border-Gavaskar series in India

David Warner admits to being mentally fatigued ahead of Border-Gavaskar series in India