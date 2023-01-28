IND vs NZ: New Zealand dismantle India on spin friendly Ranchi wicket, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 28, 2023
Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway's fine half-centuries followed by captain Mitchell Santner's superb spin show guided New Zealand to 21-run win over
Mitchell and Conway hit 59 not out and 52 respectively powering New Zealand to 176/6 in 20 overs on a spin-friendly pitch
India lost their top three batters in powerplay as Santner, Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi made the most out of turn while controlling their trajectory and line and length
For India, there was a 68-run stand off 51 balls for the fourth wicket between Suryakumar Yadav and captain Hardik Pandya
washinton Sunday kept India in the hunt notching up his maiden half century in quick fashion
Put into bat first, Finn Allen got going by hitting back-to-back boundaries off Hardik in the opening over
Arshdeep then came under attack as Allen thumped a flat six over mid-off, before getting a four off the outer edge over short third man
India will look to regroup quickly as they look to save the series in the 2nd T20 on sunday at the Atal Bihari vajpayee stadium on Sunday