IND Vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Kiwis THRASH India In Rajkot Riot; Daryl Mitchell, Will Young Overpower KL Rahul Rescue Act To Level Series 1-1

A hapless performance from Team India was duly punished as New Zealand restored parity in the ongoing ODI series. Daryl Mitchell scored a scintillating century to guide the Kiwis over the finish line on Wednesday in Rajkot. Mitchell put on valuable partnerships with Will Young and Glenn Phillips at the end to seal the run chase.

Earlier in the day, KL Rahul scored his 8th ODI century to restore India to some semblance of a good score. India had slipped to 118/4 before Rahul pulled off a stunning rescue act to help the hosts to a decent total. However with dew, poor fielding and Mitchell in imperious touch, India had no hiding place.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On a sluggish wicket at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, India stars failed to adapt their game. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got the hosts off to a flyer but couldn't carry on. Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli also managed low scores as India lost their top 4 with more than 27 hours to spare.

As he as often, KL Rahul once again dug in to pull off a rescue act. With Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy for company, Rahul stitched two vial partnerships to see India to a respectable total. Rahul's skill was in full display as he scored at a fair clip even as Jadeja and Reddy struck at sub-100 strike rates.

India started well with both Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana bowling tight lines. Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls were both cleaned up offering the hosts a semblance of hope. However, Young and Mitchell put up a template of an ODI run chase.

The duo never let the run rate get past seven as they ran hard and kept the score ticking. Kuldeep Yadav had a day to forget bowling an expensive spell, helping the Kiwis release the pressure.

They cruised at a little above five during their second-wicket association which consumed 152 balls for 162 runs, and there wasn’t any late hiccup to prevent a turnaround.

Young’s solidity in the middle was complemented by the adroitness of Mitchell, who brought out almost all kinds of sweep shots to notch up his third ton against India and overall eighth, finishing at 131 not out from 117 balls.

The two teams now travel to Indore for the series decider on Sunday.