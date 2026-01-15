India Vs USA U19 World Cup 2026 Match Report: India Survive Early Shock And Register Major Win In Rain-Affected Game

India Survive Early Shock And Register Major Win In Rain-Affected Match | X

Bulawayo, January 15: India survived a short but tense scare before completing a comfortable win against the USA in their opening match of the ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2026 in Bulawayo on Thursday. After a two-hour rain delay, the match was revised and India were given a new target of 96 runs in 37 overs.

The young Indian team looked set for an easy chase, but the USA bowlers struck twice in quick succession immediately after play resumed, removing captain Ayush Mhatre and another top-order batter. However, the chase soon settled down and India crossed the finish line without further drama to start their World Cup campaign with a solid victory.

Match Summary

The USA were bowled out for just 107 runs, with Indian bowlers dominating from the very first session. Henil Patel was the standout performer with a fantastic five-wicket haul, helping to restrict the Americans to a low total. India also impressed in the field, holding catches well and saving important runs despite the wet outfield.

Mhatre had won the toss and chosen to bowl in overcast conditions, a call that turned out to be spot-on. The seamers used the conditions well and the USA batters found it difficult to settle, losing wickets regularly. Even after rain disrupted play, India continued to maintain control.

Important Boost For India

This victory is an important boost for India as they begin their journey in a competitive group that includes Bangladesh and New Zealand. India entered the tournament as favourites and five-time champions, and are aiming to secure their sixth U19 World Cup title.

For the USA, the match showed both positives and areas to improve. While they struggled with the bat, their bowlers showed good fight after the rain break and managed to put India under brief pressure. The experience of playing against a top cricketing nation will be valuable as their young players continue to grow.

With this win in Bulawayo, India start the 2026 U19 World Cup on the right note and will look to carry the momentum forward in the upcoming group matches.