IND vs IRE: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur becomes first cricketer to play 150 T20Is

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur added yet another feather to her cap as she became the first cricketer, male or female, to play 150 T20 internationals on Monday.

Harmanpreet became the most-capped T20I player in India's last match at the Women's T20 World Cup against England last week, going past men's record-holder Rohit Sharma's tally of 148 games.

The 33-year-old made her T20I debut for India in 2009 and continues to be one of the key players in the squad even after 14 years in the format.

The skipper revealed at the toss that the entire Indian team sent her a heartfelt message on the eve of India's final Group B game against Ireland.

"It (playing 150 T20I games) means a lot, I got an emotional message from my team-mates. Thanks to BCCI and ICC, we are able to play so many games," Kaur said.

