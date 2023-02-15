IND vs WI: Deepti Sharma becomes first Indian bowler to take 100 T20I wickets

Indian skipper Smriti Mandhana and teammate Deepti Sharma celebrate the dismissal of Bangladeshs Rumana Ahmed during Womens Asia Cup T20 2022. | ANI

Team India off-spinner Deepti Sharma added another feather to her illustrious cap on Wednesday as she became the most successful bowler for her country in men's or women's T20 international cricket.

Deepti Sharma bagged three wickets in the ongoing match against West Indies to surpass Poonam Yadav's tally and become India's highest wicket taker in the format.

Yadav has 98 wickets from 72 T20Is while Sharma now has 100 from 89 games at an average of 19.07 with one four-wicket haul to her credit.

Overall, Sharma is ninth on the list of highest wicket takers in T20Is and the only from India to take 100 scalps in the format.

Sharma grabbed the wickets of Stafanie Taylor (42), Shemaine Campbelle (30) and Afy Fletcher (0) to achieve the feat.

Deepti now leads the Indian list followed by Yadav, Radha Yadav (68), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (58) and Jhulan Goswami (56).

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)