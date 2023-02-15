IND vs WI, Women's T20 World Cup Live Updates: West Indies opt to bat, India welcome back Smriti Mandhana

15 February 2023 06:31 PM IST
West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams(w), Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh
West Indies win the toss and opt to bat, India welcome back Smriti Mandhana
India will look to win their second game in a row when they take on Hayley Matthews' West Indies in Group 2 in Cape Town.
