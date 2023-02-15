e-Paper Get App
IND vs WI, Women's T20 World Cup Live Updates: West Indies opt to bat, India welcome back Smriti Mandhana

India will look to win their second game in a row when they take on Hayley Matthews' West Indies in Group 2 in Cape Town.

Updated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams(w), Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

West Indies win the toss and opt to bat, India welcome back Smriti Mandhana

