IND vs IRE Women's T20 WC: When & where to watch the high octane T20 clash; Live on TV & online

After losing to England, in the Women's T20 World Cup group stage game, Indiawill be seeking to get back to winning ways when they face Ireland at Saint George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

India's semi-final hopes were dashed on Saturday, when they lost to Group B leaders England by 11 runs. Chasing a target of 152 runs, India were restricted to 140 for five in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, Ireland have been winless during this tournament, having lost all their three games and are bottom of the table, with India in second position with four points.

When is the match scheduled to take place?

India and Ireland will clash on Sunday (February 20).

At what time will the match begin?

The match is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST.

How to watch the India vs Ireland match on TV?

The high-octane clash can be seen on Star Sports Network channels.

How to live stream the match?

Fans can tune into "Hotstar" to live streamline the match.

