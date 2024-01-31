IND vs ENG: 'They Missed Virat Kohli's Captaincy' - Michael Vaughan On India's 1st Test Defeat In Hyderabad

Michael Vaughan and Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

Former England captain turned cricket commentator Michael Vaughan reckoned that Team India missed the Virat Kohli's captaincy during the opening Test of the five-match series against England at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

India were stunned by England in the first Test as the hosts suffered 28-run defeat to Ben Stokes-led side. Chasing a 231-run target after bundling out England for 420, India were bowled out for 202 on Day 4 of the Hyderabad Test. Despite 190-run lead in the first innings, India failed to capitalized on it as Ollie Pope's scintillating 196-run innings took England 400-run mark and 200+ runs lead in the second innings.

Speaking on the YouTube Channel 'Club Prairie Fire', Michael Vaughan was asked whether India missed Virat Kohli or Mohammed Shami in the Hyderabad Test. The former England captain felt that the hosts' wouldn't have lost the Test series opener if Kohli was the captain, adding that Rohit Sharma was completely 'switched off'.

"They missed Virat Kohli’s captaincy massively in Test cricket. Under Virat’s captaincy that week, India wouldn’t have lost the game. Rohit is a legend and a great player. But I felt he just switched off completely." Vaughan said (31:40).

Virat Kohli was ruled out of two Tests against England as he returned home due to personal reason. The former India captain is likely to return to action for the third Test in Rajkot. While, Mohammed Shami is yet to completely recover from ankle injury as he was included in India squad for Hyderabad and Vizag Tests. It is uncertain whether Shami would be available for the remaining matches of the five-match series.