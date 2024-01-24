 IND vs ENG: Shoaib Bashir Returns To UK After Visa Delay; Ruled Out Of First Test Against India - Reports
Shoaib Bashir was with the England Test squad in Dubai for training camp ahead of five-match Test series against India, starting on January 25.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 08:37 AM IST
article-image
Shoaib Bashir | Credits: Twitter

Young English bowler Shoaib Bashir has been ruled out of the first Test against Team India in Hyderabad as he reportedly returned to UK due to delay in receiving his visa on Tuesday.

Bashir, 20-year-old British Muslim of Pakistan heritage, has been struggling to obtain his visa for India tour over the last one month. Shoaib Bashir was with the England Test squad in Dubai for training camp ahead of five-match Test series against India, starting on January 25.

It has been reported that Shoaib Bashir stayed back in Dubai while teammates headed to Hyderabad for the first Test against Rohit Sharma-led side.

As per the reports, England and Wales Cricket Board took the matter to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to resolve Sohaib Bashir's visa issue. Nonetheless, ECB asked Bashir to return to UK and address the matter directly with the Indian Embassy.

Sohaib Bashir is latest addition to the list of cricketers with Pakistan heritage to have faced visa delay enroute to India. Australian opener Usman Khawaja faced similar situation when Aussies toured India for the five-match Test series last year.

article-image

