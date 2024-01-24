 IND vs ENG: 'Match Might Get Over Within 2 Days', Mohd Siraj Warns England Against Using Bazball In India
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs ENG: 'Match Might Get Over Within 2 Days', Mohd Siraj Warns England Against Using Bazball In India

IND vs ENG: 'Match Might Get Over Within 2 Days', Mohd Siraj Warns England Against Using Bazball In India

'Bazball', a hell-for-leather attacking batting approach, coined after Test team head coach Brendon McCullum, has given England tremendous success last year.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
Mohammed Siraj. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj believes England's much-hyped 'Bazball' strategy won't work in Indian conditions and if the visitors go with their ultra-aggressive approach then the match may get over within two days.

What is Bazball?

'Bazball', a hell-for-leather attacking batting approach, coined after Test team head coach Brendon McCullum, has given England tremendous success last year but it will face its baptism by fire on sub-continental tracks, which offer turn and bounce in equal measure.

"If England play Bazball in Indian conditions, the match might get over within a day-and-a-half or two. It's not easy to hit every time here as the ball turns sometimes and straightens on other occasions," Siraj told 'Jio Cinema' on the eve of the opening Test beginning in Hyderabad on Thursday.

"So, I think it'll be difficult to see Bazball here. But if they play it, it'll be good for us as the match may get over quickly."

Read Also
IND vs ENG: Rajat Patidar Replaces Virat Kohli In India Squad For 2 Tests Against England - Reports
article-image

Previous record vs England

Talking about his preparations for the tour, Siraj said: "On their previous tour to India, the matches were getting over quickly. In that series (in 2021) I think I played two matches.

"In the first innings of one of these, I bowled five overs and took two wickets of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. So, the aim will be to control runs in how many ever overs I bowl. If I get wickets fine, but I'll have to stay patient and continue building pressure on the batsmen."

England are set to play five Tests against India starting January 25.

Read Also
'Unfortunately, I Don't Sit In The Visa Office': Rohit Sharma On Shoaib Bashir Not Getting Entry...
article-image

Focus on line and length

The 29-year-old Siraj has taken 68 wickets so far in 23 Tests since making his debut a little three years back in Australia.

He said focussing on consistently hitting the right spot irrespective of the format and conditions has helped him in his career.

"I bowl with the new ball, so my line and length remain the same. I don't change things whether it's the white ball or the red ball. You have to bowl that length of five-six metres, because with the new ball, you have to pitch it up to get wickets," he said.

"If the ball doesn't swing, you have to adjust the length slightly. So, I try to find consistency and keep pitching the new ball at the same spot. That's what I focus on whether it's the new ball or the old ball. That consistency has helped me take wickets till now."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Maxwell Needs To Have A Look At What He’s Doing At His End', Says Australia Head Coach Andrew...

'Maxwell Needs To Have A Look At What He’s Doing At His End', Says Australia Head Coach Andrew...

IND vs ENG 1st Test: England Announce Playing XI With Mark Wood As Only Pacer, Debutant Tom Hartley...

IND vs ENG 1st Test: England Announce Playing XI With Mark Wood As Only Pacer, Debutant Tom Hartley...

'Will Look To Play Our Cricket': India Skipper Rohit Sharma On England's 'Bazball' Ahead Of 1st Test...

'Will Look To Play Our Cricket': India Skipper Rohit Sharma On England's 'Bazball' Ahead Of 1st Test...

IND vs ENG: 'Match Might Get Over Within 2 Days', Mohd Siraj Warns England Against Using Bazball In...

IND vs ENG: 'Match Might Get Over Within 2 Days', Mohd Siraj Warns England Against Using Bazball In...

Suryakumar Yadav Becomes 1st Male Cricketer To Win ICC T20I Player Of The Year Award Twice

Suryakumar Yadav Becomes 1st Male Cricketer To Win ICC T20I Player Of The Year Award Twice