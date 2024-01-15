IND vs ENG: 'Going To Play Attacking Irrespective Of The Situation', Says Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Shreyas Iyer is neither losing his sleep over snub for the Afghanistan T20s nor is he overtly worried about the upcoming England Test series after a forgettable run in South Africa. Iyer was not picked for the ongoing T20 series against Afghanistan and people in know of things said that his missing out had more to do with Indian top-order being stacked with right-handers.

On the Ranji match against Andhra in which Mumbai cruised to 10-wicket victory over Andhra, Iyer said that he would attack irrespective of match situation just like he did on the first day.

Shreyas Iyer facing as many balls as he can before the Tests begin #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ryPjPE6iDc — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 15, 2024

"I'm going to play attacking irrespective of the situation. And also when you bowl negative, when you bowl safe and defensive at the start, you want to score runs and you need to take your team through up to a certain point. So that was my mindset and that's why stuck with. Yeah, I was happy irrespective of the score.

Asked about the Test series, Iyer replied he isn't looking that far ahead.

"It's important to take one match at a time, not think about five-match Test series. The team is only for the first two games. The motto would be to perform in the first two games and then look forward to the rest of the games."

"This was great practice for me" - Shreyas Iyer speaks on his fitness:

Iyer, a master player of slow bowling, is expecting turners against England with first Test starting on January 25. What Iyer found most satisfying during 145 plus overs of fielding, across two Andhra innings, was his fitness.

"I'm assuming that we would be getting turning wickets against England. But other than that, it was just for my match fitness, to stay on the field as long as possible, that's what mainly I was focusing on because especially after my injury, it has been tough for me to stick on the outfield for long. So this was great practice for me."

The opening Test begins on January 25th in Hyderabad.