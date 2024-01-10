'Media Reports Are Fake': Rahul Dravid On Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer Not Playing vs AFG Due To 'Disciplinary Actions'

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid on Wednesday dismissed media reports which claimed that batting stars Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were dropped from the squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan due to disciplinary issues.

The Indian Express claimed that the BCCI selectors dropped Kishan from the T20I side after he asked for a break from the sport due to mental fatigue and was then spotted partying in Dubai with his friends instead of returning home from South Africa.

Kishan missed the white-ball series against the Proteas due to his break.

Another report in Anandabazar Patrika claimed that Iyer was not picked for the Afghanistan T20Is as he did not play domestic cricket for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy after returning from the rainbow nation.

"Media reports are not true - Ishan Kishan asked for the rest, he hasn't made himself available and Shreyas Iyer missed out due to lots of batters in the mix - no disciplinary actions, these are fake," Dravid said at the pre-match press conference.

The first T20I between India and Afghanistan will be played at the PCA stadium in Mohali on January 11.

More details to follow...