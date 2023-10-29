IND vs ENG, CWC 2023: Ex-UP CM Akhilesh Yadav Watches Match From Stands, Credits Himself For Building Lucknow's Ekana Stadium; Watch

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attended the India versus England World Cup match held at the Ekana Stadium in state capital Lucknow. Yadav posted pictures of him on X witnessing the clash and also credited his Samajwadi Party for developing the stadium.

"This is a big picture of SP's big thinking," Akhilesh Yadav wrote.

"SP has not only built this stadium in Lucknow but has also opened another new avenue of increasing income and business for the people of Lucknow. This has created lakhs of indirect and direct employment opportunities and has given a new boost to sports tourism. The hotels are full, the taxi and catering businesses as well as Lucknow's famous Chikankari markets are all buzzing," Yadav added.

"Also, due to the culture of Lucknow, tourists are flocking to it and after seeing the beauty of Ekana Stadium, people are saying: Smile that you are in Ekana!" he went on to add.

Earlier, Yadav had taken a veiled dig UP CM Yogi Adityanath over reports that the latter will also attend the match.

Akhilesh, in a tweet in Hindi, said that some 'special guest' will be coming to take credit for the work done by others. But people very well know who is responsible for the development (of stadium), and their symbol is cycle (SP's poll symbol), Yadav said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief arrived at the stadium and conducted a tour of the entire stadium. The SP Chief once again patted himself on the back for the construction of this stadium.

During this visit, he was seen playing cricket in the stadium. The Samajwadi Party also shared some pictures of this on their social media accounts, in which Akhilesh is inspecting the entire stadium. Along with that, an effort was made to showcase the grandeur of this stadium.

After visiting the stadium, Yadav said, "Samajwadis have constructed this stadium. The people of Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh are proud of this stadium, they will get a chance to witness a good match at a world-class stadium..."

