 Uttar Pradesh: Posters Proclaim Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav As ‘Future Prime Minister’ In Lucknow; Watch Video
Akhilesh Yadav's SP is an ally in the INDIA bloc that is an alliance of 28 political parties, formed to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Lucknow, October 23: On his birthday on Monday, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has been greeted with posters that proclaim him as the "future Prime Minister", put up outside the party headquarters in Lucknow by the party workers.

Samajwadi Party workers celebrate his birthday multiple times

"Akhilesh Yadav's birthday is on July 1, but to express their love and respect towards their leader, Samajwadi Party workers celebrate his birthday multiple times. Today, some party leaders and workers are celebrating his birthday. Party workers are praying that Akhilesh Yadav becomes the Prime Minister of the country and serves the people ", said SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand.

Akhilesh Yadav's SP is an ally in the INDIA bloc

Akhilesh Yadav's SP is an ally in the INDIA bloc that is an alliance of 28 political parties, formed to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. The alliance, however, has not declared the face of its Prime Ministerial candidate. Responding to the posters, UP minister Danish Azad Ansari said that no one can stop anyone from daydreaming.

'Nobody can stop anyone from daydreaming'

"There is a saying, 'Mungeri Lal Ke Haseen Sapne'. Nobody can stop anyone from daydreaming. But one should dream as per one's capability. Under Modi's leadership, our country is going ahead on the path of development. People of the country trust Modi and the country will definitely elect Modi as the PM for the third time," Danish Ansari said.

