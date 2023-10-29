 IND vs ENG, CWC 2023: Barmy Army Trolls Virat Kohli After His 9-Ball Duck, Bharat Army Hits Back With Joe Root & Ben Stokes's Pictures
Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Ben Stokes got out for ducks in the match and gave plenty of fodder for the Barmy Army and Bharat Army to have a go at each other on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
The banter between England's Barmy Army and India's Bharat Army is getting intense as the match between the two nations is evenly balanced at the moment in Lucknow.

The banter started with the Barmy Amry posting a picture of Virat Kohli's head on a duck after the former India captain got out without scoring a run during India's innings.

It was Kohli's first duck in ODI World Cup history and 34th overall in international cricket. He was sent back by David Willey in the 7th over after facing 9 balls at the Ekana Stadium.

The Bharat Army then had their chance to hit back at the English support group when Joe Root got out for a golden duck during England's run chase.

Jasprit Bumrah drew first blood for India with the wicket of Dawid Malan and followed it up by trapping Root LBW in the very next ball of the 5th over.

That was followed by Ben Stokes's head on a duck after the former England captain was castled by Mohammed Shami in the 8th over.

India on top in Lucknow

India are dominating proceedings with the ball at the moment and have England on the ropes at 39 for 4 in 9.1 overs.

Bumrah and Shami both took two wickets in two balls but missed out on their hat-tricks.

This happened after England restricted India to 229 for 9 after winning the toss and electing to bowl first. Captain Rohit Sharma top-scored with 87 while Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul contributed with 49 and 39 runs, respectively.

