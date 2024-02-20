 IND vs ENG: BCCI Confirms Jasprit Bumrah Rested For Ranchi Test, KL Rahul Ruled Out
BCCI has unveiled in an official statement that Jasprit Bumrah will miss the 4th Test against England in Ranchi and has been rested.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad ahead of the 4th Test against England in Ranchi, set to commence from February 23rd. With Bumrah rested, Mukesh Kumar, who impressed with his recent performance in the Ranji Trophy, has joined the squad. Additionally, KL Rahul remains unfit to continue playing and his participation in the final Test is subject to fitness.

The BCCI's statement regarding Bumrah read as:

"Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad for the 4th IDFC First Bank Test against England in Ranchi. The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and amount of cricket he has played in recent times."

The board elaborated:

"Meanwhile, KL Rahul is ruled out of the 4th Test. His participation in the final Test match in Dharamsala is subject to fitness.

Team India squad for the 4th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

More to come..

'Bundle Of Joy Has Arrived': Netizens, Celebrities Congratulate Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma As They...

IND vs ENG: BCCI Confirms Jasprit Bumrah Rested For Ranchi Test, KL Rahul Ruled Out

Revealed! What Does Akaay Mean? Name Of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's 2nd Child

'We Seek Your Blessings And Good Wishes': Virat Kohli And His Wife Anushka Sharma Blessed With Baby...

Indian Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane Purchases Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 For ₹3.25 Crore

