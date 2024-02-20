IND vs ENG: BCCI Confirms Jasprit Bumrah Rested For Ranchi Test, KL Rahul Ruled Out

Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad ahead of the 4th Test against England in Ranchi, set to commence from February 23rd. With Bumrah rested, Mukesh Kumar, who impressed with his recent performance in the Ranji Trophy, has joined the squad. Additionally, KL Rahul remains unfit to continue playing and his participation in the final Test is subject to fitness.

The BCCI's statement regarding Bumrah read as:

"Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad for the 4th IDFC First Bank Test against England in Ranchi. The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and amount of cricket he has played in recent times."

The board elaborated:

"Meanwhile, KL Rahul is ruled out of the 4th Test. His participation in the final Test match in Dharamsala is subject to fitness.

Team India squad for the 4th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

More to come..