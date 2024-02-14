‘Oh My, This Guy’s A Joke': Ollie Robinson In Awe Of Jasprit Bumrah's Reverse-Swing Yorker To Ollie Pope In IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Ollie Robinson and Jasprit Bumrah | Credits: Twitter

England pacer Ollie Robinson admitted that he was left amazed by Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's sensational reverse-swing yorker to Ollie Pope in the second Test at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam.

Jasprit Bumrah picked the 9 wickets in the Vizag Test to help India bounce back from defeat in Test series opener to level the five-match series 1-1. However, India's pace spearhead in-swinging delivery that rattled Ollie Pope's defence was one of the major highlights of hosts' second Test win.

In his column for the Wisden, Ollie Robinson hailed Bumrah as 'crazy good player' and 'best bowler in the world'. England pacer was particular fascinated by the way Bumrah delivered in-swinging to Pope and Ben Foakes in the Vizag Test.

"Jasprit Bumrah has been crazy good. I must have said, ‘This bloke’s the best bowler in the world,’ ten times in Vizag." Robinson wrote.

"The way he got Popey (Ollie Pope) out, I was like, ‘Oh my, this guy’s a joke.’ And then he got Foakesy (Ben Foakes) out with a slower ball and I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness, can this guy get any better?’" he added.

Following his three wickets in England's 399-run chase, Jasprit Bumrah has completed 150 scalps his Test career. He became the fastest Indian pacer to achieve this milestone (34 matches). Following his sensational performance in the second Test in Vizag, Bumrah moved to top of the ICC Test Bowler Rankings and became the second Indian cricketer after Virat Kohli to be the World No.1 across all formats.

Me and Jimmy were speaking about it: Ollie Robinson on Bumrah's bowling in Indian conditions

Ollie Robinson was highly impressed with the way Jasprit Bumrah has been performing in Indian conditions. England pacer revealed that he and veteran fast bowler James Anderson were having conversations on Bumrah has been so good on such pitches that has hardly anything to offer pacers.

"Me and Jimmy were speaking about it and after the last game – to watch him ply his trade in India is really special because we’re always striving to put on a performance like that in these conditions." Robinson.

"He’s really special to watch. Credit to Jasprit – he’s extraordinary. He’s definitely given me food for thought in the way that he bowls over here." he added.

Jasprit Bumrah is currently the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Test series between India and England, with 15 scalps, including a fifer, at an average 10.67 across four innings.