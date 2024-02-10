‘The Real Show Stealer Is BoomBall’: R Ashwin Hails Jasprit Bumrah’s Incredible Performance In IND vs ENG Tests

Jasprit Bumrah | Credits: Twitter

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has lavished praise on his teammate and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for his sensational performance in the ongoing Test series against England.

Bumrah grabbed the headlines with his impressive bowling in the Vizag Test, where he scalped nine wickets in India's 106-run win over touring party from England. In the first innings, Indian pacer registered figures of 6/45 in 15.5 overs. This was followed up with the figures of 46/3 in 17.2 overs in England's 399-run chase.

Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged Player of the Match award for his second Test figures of 9/91.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, R Ashwin coined the term 'Boomball' for Bumrah's impressive performance in the Vizag Test, adding that India's pace spearhead's rise to top of the Test rankings is a 'Himalayan Feat'.

"The real showstealer is BoomBall. We saw a little of Jaisball also. Jasprit Bumrah has bowled extraordinarily, being the leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets. He is also the latest number one Test bowler in the world. A big congratulations from my side. I'm a big fan of him. This achievement is an Himalayan feat."

During the second innings of the Vizag Test, Jasprit Bumrah has completed 150 wickets in his Test career. He became the fastest Indian pacer and the second quickest Asian pacer after Waqar Younis to achieve this feat in the history of Test Cricket.

Following his sensational performance in the second Test, Bumrah moved to top of the ICC Test bowler rankings and thus, became the second Indian cricketer after Virat Kohli to have achieved No.1 spot in ICC individual across all formats.

R Ashwin lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill

Ravichandran Ashwin applauded Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill's performance in the Vizag Test. Jaiswal notched up his double Test century in the first innings while Shubman Gill performed under pressure and scored a century in the second innings of the second Test.

Speaking on Yashasvi Jaiswal's double ton, the veteran off-spinner asserted that young batter has enormous growth while highlighting dismissal against seasoned England pacer James Anderson.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal has enormous growth. In fact, he came down and hit James Anderson towards extra covers and got out after a double century." Ashwin said.

Talking about Shubman Gill, Ashwin hailed him as a fantastic player and added that he showed his ability to play in pressure situation with a century.

"There's no need to reiterate the face that he is a fantastic player, but this knock has justified the kind of armory he holds." Ashwin added.

In the second innings, Shubman Gill walked out to bat under pressure due to his performances in the last few matches. However, the 24-year-old managed to silence his critics with a brilliant 104 off 147 balls that helped India set 399-run target for England to chase.