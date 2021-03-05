IND vs ENG 4th Test, Day 2: Visitors reduce India to 80-4 at lunch

India have reached the score of 80/4 at lunch on Day 2 of the 4th and final Test of the series and are still trailing by 125 runs. Rahane and Rohit managed to steady the Indian innings after Kohli and Pujara fell in quick succession. But Rahane fell to Anderson right before lunch which has pushed India on the backfoot.

India lost Shubhman Gill in the final session of Day 1. The veteran James Anderson trapped him in front of the sticks. India started Day 2 with Rohit and Pujara on the crease. Both batsmen looked to keep a steady head and were neutralizing the English attack with some top class defense before Pujara was trapped by Leach.

After Pujara departed, King Kohli, who is playing his 60th Test as a captain of the Indian team came out to bat. However, he was sent back by Ben Stokes before he could open his account.

Reduced to 41-3 after 27 overs, India was in a spot of bother and in a desperate need of a partnership. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane came into bat with positive intent and played some delightful shots. Rahane made 27 off 45 balls before getting dismissed right on the stroke of lunch by 'partnership breaker' James Anderson.

India bundled England out for just 205 on Day 1 courtesy incredible bowling spells by Axar Patel (4-68) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3-47). Mohammad Siraj also bowled well and returned with the figures of 2-45.

Good thing for India is that Rohit Sharma is still on the crease. He has made 32 till now and his stay will most probably decide which way the game goes. For now, the visitors would feel that they can bundle India out for a paltry total.