FPJ Explains: Will India play in World Test Championship final if England win 4th Test to draw series?

The India vs England Test series is in the final phase with only the 4th Test between the two teams at Ahmedabad left. England are already out of the race for World Test Championship finals after facing a massive defeat in the pink-ball Test. However, they can spoil India's plan of reaching the World Test Championship Finals.

The Indian team has taken an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series but to seal the second spot in the WTC final which will take place at the Lord's Cricket Ground, India would have to avoid a defeat against England in the final Test of the ongoing series which will start on March 4.

The scenario for India is simple, Virat Kohli & Co. have to avoid a defeat in the last Test. If they manage to beat England or even salvage a draw, they will qualify for the final of the inaugural WTC but a defeat will put them out of the race putting Australia in the finals alongside New Zealand.

Currently, India is at the top spot in the WTC standings with a win percentage of 71% while New Zealand are second with a win percentage of 70%. Australia occupies the third spot having won 69.2% of their games.