FPJ Explains: Will India play in World Test Championship final if England win 4th Test to draw series?

The India vs England Test series is in the final phase with only the 4th Test between the two teams at Ahmedabad left. England are already out of the race for World Test Championship finals after facing a massive defeat in the pink-ball Test. However, they can spoil India's plan of reaching the World Test Championship Finals.
The Indian team has taken an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series but to seal the second spot in the WTC final which will take place at the Lord's Cricket Ground, India would have to avoid a defeat against England in the final Test of the ongoing series which will start on March 4.
The scenario for India is simple, Virat Kohli & Co. have to avoid a defeat in the last Test. If they manage to beat England or even salvage a draw, they will qualify for the final of the inaugural WTC but a defeat will put them out of the race putting Australia in the finals alongside New Zealand.
Currently, India is at the top spot in the WTC standings with a win percentage of 71% while New Zealand are second with a win percentage of 70%. Australia occupies the third spot having won 69.2% of their games.
England would be looking to spoil the party for India by levelling the series 2-2 and their Ashes rivals, Australia, would also be cheering for them as an England win would allow the Aussies to feature in the finals of the coveted World Test Championship.
Australia coach Andrew McDonald told reporters in Wellington on Tuesday "Bit of self-interest there, isn't it, for us following England for the first time in a long time. We'll be hoping that they can do the job there."
"It's going to be difficult, no doubt. Some of the surfaces they've played on are conducive to spin bowling and probably India's strengths are in their ability to play spin as well," he added.
The 4th and final Test between India and England will start on March 4. Cricket fans around the world would be glued to their screens during the all important fixture as the result will decide which team will take on the Kiwis at Lord's in the WTC finals.