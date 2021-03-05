IND vs ENG 4th Test, Day 2: India 153/6, trail by 52 runs at tea

India are down to 153/6 at Tea on Day 2 of the 4th and final Test of the series at Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera and are still trailing by 52 runs. Rohit Sharma looked in good touch before getting out to Ben Stokes on 49.

Rishabh Pant is still on the crease and has batted patiently thus far. He has scored 37 off 63 balls with 3 boundaries and 1 huge six to his name. All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin (13 off 32) also looked good before Jack Leach dismissed him.

Earlier, Rahane and Rohit managed to steady the Indian innings after Kohli and Pujara fell in quick succession. But Rahane fell to Anderson right before lunch which pushed India on the backfoot.

India lost Shubhman Gill in the final session of Day 1. The veteran James Anderson trapped him in front of the sticks. India started Day 2 with Rohit and Pujara on the crease. Both batsmen looked to keep a steady head and were neutralizing the English attack with some top class defense before Pujara was trapped by Leach.

India bundled England out for just 205 on Day 1 courtesy incredible bowling spells by Axar Patel (4-68) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3-47). Mohammad Siraj also bowled well and returned with the figures of 2-45.

Rishabh Pant is still on the crease and alongside him is Washington Sundar who is playing as a batting all-rounder in the team. This pair would have to do the bulk of scoring if India wants to get a big first innings lead.