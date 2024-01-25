IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Fan Wearing Virat Kohli's Jersey Breaches Hyderabad Security To Touch Rohit Sharma's Feet; Video Viral

A fan invaded the pitch in the final session of the first Test between India and England in Hyderabad on Thursday to meet captain Rohit Sharma, when he came out to bat in the evening.

The fan, who was wearing Virat Kohli's Test jersey, managed to breach the security cordon at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and rush towards Rohit to touch his feet.

The incident took place after the Indian openers Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal came out to bat following England's first innings in which they got bowled out for 246 in 64.3 overs.

The fan managed to reach the Hitman, touch his feet before being taken away by security officials. Rohit did not look too happy with the fan's gesture but still kept his calm to meet him.

India dominate proceedings on Day 1

India bowled out England for 246 in 64.3 overs with spin-twins Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin taking 3 wickets apiece while Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah struck twice each.

Captain Ben Stokes applied the famous Bazball approach to hit 70 off 88 balls with 3 sixes and six fours while Jonny Bairstow and opener Ben Duckett contributed with 37 and 35 runs, respectively.

This happened after England won the toss and elected to bat first at Uppal. The Three Lions are playing their first Test at this venue where India have an unbeaten record of 4 wins and 1 draw since 2010.

Both England and India are missing key players in this match in Harry Brook and Virat Kohli, respectively. Brook pulled out of the entire tour while Kohli will miss the first two Tests due to personal reasons.