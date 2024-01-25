IND vs ENG, 1st Test Live Updates: Zak Crawley-Ben Duckett Keep England's Momentum Early On In Opening Session

India vs England | Credits: Twitter

1st session Updates

Jasprit Bumrah opens the bowling for India, while Zak Crawley takes the strike for England On Day 1 of the first Test.

England's opening pair of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett provide a good start for the visitors in the first session. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj struggled to take a wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja brought into attack with a hope of early breakthrough. England were 41/0 after 8 overs.

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett have kept their England's momentum early on in the first session on Day 1. After 11 overs, visitors were 53/0.

Toss

England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and decided to bat first on the spinning track in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Team India picked three spinners and two pacers for the Test series opener. Yashasvi Jaiswal to open with Rohit Sharma, while KL Rahul to bat at No.4 in the absence of Virat Kohli

Captains say:

Ben Stokes: We are gonna have a bat. It's typical conditions in India. The preparation has been really good. We know the challenge, India is a successful side. We have Hartley making his debut, Rehan has played only one Test, but they have a good leader in Leach. Woody is that X-factor bowler.

Rohit Sharma: We would have batted as well. Looks dry. Whether we bowl or bat first, we have the skills and we got the guys to do the job. A good series, I am playing for the first time a five-match series. We have played in these conditions before. We know what to do, it's all about executing your skills. We've got three spinners and two seamers - Bumrah, Siraj, Axar, Jadeja and Ashwin. It was a tough one (to leave out Kuldeep Yadav) Axar has done well and bats really well in these conditions. Probably the reason we went with Axar.

IND Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

ENG Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Mark Wood, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach.

Team India and England will lock horns with each in the first Test of the five-match Test series at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium In Hyderabad today (Thursday, January 22).

Both sides will look to renew their rivalry after playing the last Test series in July 2022, when ended in 2-2 draw after England won the fifth Test by five wickets at Egdbaston.

England are on their first Test tour of India ever since captain-coach duo of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over the reins of Three Lions red-ball squad. With 'Bazball' is expected to be on the focus in Test series opener, Indian spinners will look to dominate, given the nature of pitch in Hyderabad.

Pitch Report:

Murali Karthik and Kevin Pietersen: It's a pitch of three parts. It has very dry edges close to the bat. It's a lot more dry on this side. Here, it's going to turn. In the middle of the surface, second part, there's an even covering of grass but it's dry underneath. Dry patches in the middle of the wicket. To the other side of the wicket, there's less dry patch closer to the bat. There's going to be a lot of spin. You win the toss and bat first. The spinners will come into play very soon.

No Virat Kohli for two Tests

Team India will miss the services of their star batter Virat Kohli as he withdrew from the squad for initial two Tests of the series against England and returned home due to personal reasons.

Kohli's unavailability for Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam Tests is indeed a big blow for Rohit Sharma-led as he has a good record against England at home, amassing 1015 runs, including 3 centuries and 4 fifties, at an average of 56.38 in 21 innings.

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Rajat Patidar has been added to the squad for the initial Two tests against England. The 30-year-old was part of India A team against England Lions, where he scored 151 in the first innings.

It remains to be seen whether Patidar will be making his Test debut against England in Hyderabad.

England Playing XI for First Test

England announced their playing XI on the eve of the opening match of the Test series against England.

Three Lions has picked only sole pacer in Mark Wood and three spinners in debutant Rehan Ahmed, debutant Tom Hartley and Jack Leach. Given the nature of pitch in Hyderabad, England's team management decided to field three spinners to counter India's batting.

Experienced pacer James Anderson didn't find his place in the Playing XI, but likely to feature in the second Test in Hyderabad.