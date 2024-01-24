'Don't Want Youngsters Exposed...': Rohit Sharma On Rajat Patidar Replacing Virat Kohli For First 2 ENG Tests

India captain Rohit Sharma spoke about Rajat Patidar's inclusion in the Test squad to replace Virat Kohli for the first two games against England.

Patidar will join the squad in Hyderabad where India and England will play the first Test from January 25.

Selection on merit and recent form

The 30-year-old's selection comes on the back of his two centuries against England Lions in the tour match and the 1st unofficial Test in Ahmedabad earlier this month.

He will replace Kohli, who pulled out of the first two Tests due to 'personal reasons'.

"We thought of going back to an experienced player to fill Virat Kohli's absence in first two Test matches, but then when will we give youngsters the chance as we don't want them to be exposed directly in foreign countries," Rohit said at the pre-match press conference.

India's enviable record at home

Since their 2012 defeat against Alastair Cook's England, no team has been as dominant as India on their home turf.

They have achieved an impressive streak of 16 consecutive series wins, including seven clean sweeps.

Breaking down the statistics further, India has only lost three out of 44 Tests played at home during this period.

This remarkable record surpasses even the formidable West Indies of the '80s and the Australia team of the turn of the century, establishing India's home dominance as a true powerhouse.

We are not unbeatable at home: Rohit

But Rohit still thinks that his side is not unbeatable in home conditions despite their rampaging run in the last decade.

"I don't think we are unbeatable. We don't want to think like that.

"But whatever past records that we have over the last decade or so, do not guarantee that we will come out on top in this series. We have to play well to win this series," Rohit added.