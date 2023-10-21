IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: Bangladesh Superfan 'Tiger' Shoaib Ali Faces Harassment From Indian Spectators In Pune; Watch Video

Another controversy erupted in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 as a Bangladesh fan faced harassment inside the MCA stadium in Pune during Match 17 on Thursday.

Shoaib Ali, who is a die-hard fan of the Bangladesh cricket team, was at the receiving end of the Indian spectators who tore his stuffed tiger toy after the Rohit Sharma's team defeated the Men in Green on October 19.

Unruly behaviour of Indian crowd

Shoaib dresses like a Bangla Tiger and carries a stuffed toy tiger whenever he goes to a cricket stadium to cheer for his national team. But little did he know that he would face this kind of treatment from Indian fans.

This is yet another case of Indian spectators harassing visiting fans of the opposition teams during the World Cup.

India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets to register their fourth successive win of the tournament on Thursday.

The Men in Blue chased down the target of 257 thanks to Virat Kohli's unbeaten 101 after the Ravindra Jadeja-led attack restricted Bangladesh to 256 for 8 in 50 overs.

Fans taunt Pak players

Pakistani players have also faced the ire of the Indian fans when both teams met at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad earlier this month.

Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan and several other players were booed, jeered and taunted with chants of Jai Shri Ram by the Indian spectators present at the world's biggest cricket stadium.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) even complained to the International Cricket Council about the inappropriate behaviour of the crowd but the governing body said that they cannot take any action as the breach in the ICC code of conduct was by several fans and not any particular individual.

Fan stopped from chanting 'Pakistan zindabad' in Bengaluru

There was another incident on Friday in Bengaluru where a Pakistani fan was stopped from cheering for Babar Azam's team by a policeman at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

The fan had an argument with the cop who allegedly stopped him from chanting Pakistan zindabad in the stadium. The incident was caught on camera by another fan and posted on social media as well.