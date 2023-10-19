IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: Bangladeshi Fans Celebrate Virat Kohli's 48th ODI Despite Their Team's Defeat; Watch

India and Bangladesh, traditionally fierce rivals on the cricket field, witnessed a remarkable moment of unity and admiration as Virat Kohli delivered a match-winning century in the ICC World Cup 2023, prompting both teams' supporters to applaud his legendary performance.

In a one-sided contest, India defeated Bangladesh with a seven-wicket victory during Match 17 of the ICC World Cup 2023.

This commanding win was attributed to Virat Kohli's 48th century and an outstanding display of bowling skills from Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah.

Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 103 as he skillfully guided India to chase down the target of 257 in just 41.3 overs.

This remarkable achievement marked India's fourth consecutive victory in the tournament, largely due to Kohli's masterful performance.

Cross-Border Applause

Even Bangladeshi cricket fans, who watched the match on a giant screen all across the country, couldn't resist applauding Kohli's century.

Visuals of Bangladeshi spectators celebrating the Indian captain's achievement despite their team's defeat quickly circulated on social media.

A video from somewhere in Bangladesh showcased numerous people gathered in front of a giant screen during the match's final moments.

The tension was palpable as Kohli reached 97 runs, needing only two more to secure his century.

In a thrilling finish, Kohli managed to hit a six, securing his first ODI World Cup century in eight years and his third in the tournament overall.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India's Bowling Prowess

Earlier in the match, India's formidable bowlers restricted Bangladesh to a total of 256 for 8 after being put into bat in Pune. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja each took two wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur claimed one apiece. This stellar bowling performance laid the groundwork for India's resounding victory.

Litton Das top-scored for the visitors with 66, while fellow opener Tanzid Hasan contributed 51. The experienced middle-order batters Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim also made valuable contributions with 46 and 38 runs, respectively.

Kohli's Perspective

Expressing his thoughts on his match-winning performance, Virat Kohli said, "I wanted to make a big contribution. I have had a few fifties in World Cups, haven't really converted. I just wanted to finish off the game this time around and hang around till the end, which is what I have done over the years." He further added, "It was a dream start for me, first four balls, two free-hits, a six, and a four. Just calms you down, gets you into the innings. The pitch was pretty good and allowed me to play my game - just time the ball, hit the gaps, run hard, and get the boundary whenever needed." Kohli was awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)