IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch The Match Live In India On TV And Online

Image: BCCI/X

After registering a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Gwalior, Team India is all set to face their opponents in New Delhi on Wednesday. The Suryakumar Yadav-led team will aim to clinch the series

Mayank Yadav had an impressive debut For India with a maiden over and also went on to claim a wicket. Another debutant Nitish Reddy played a knock of 16 runs and bowled a couple of overs.

Varun Chakaravarthy who made a comeback to Team India after three years claimed three wickets. He started by conceding 16 runs off his first over, but he bounced back well to claim three wickets and played a pivotal role in India's triumph. India is expected to retain the same XI from the series opener

Bangladesh on the other hand will look to make the series even by winning the match in Delhi. However for the visitors batting continues to remain a concern and it will not be a surprise to see the side struggle against India's disciplined bowling attack.

IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Live Streaming details

Which venue will host IND vs BAN 2nd T20I match?

The IND vs BAN 2nd T20I match will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium

What time will the IND vs BAN 2nd T20I match start?

The IND vs BAN 2nd T20I match will begin at 7:30 PM

How to watch live telecast of IND vs BAN 2nd T20I match on television?

The live telecast of IND vs BAN 2nd T20I match will be available on Sports18 Network.

How to watch live streaming of IND vs BAN 2nd T20I match?

The live streaming of IND vs BAN 2nd T20I match will be available on JioCinema.