 IND vs BAN: Former Bangladesh Captain Mahmudullah To Retire From T20Is After India Series
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs BAN: Former Bangladesh Captain Mahmudullah To Retire From T20Is After India Series

IND vs BAN: Former Bangladesh Captain Mahmudullah To Retire From T20Is After India Series

The 38-year-old will retire with 141 T20Is if he plays the last two games against India in Delhi and Hyderabad.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 05:16 PM IST
article-image

Former Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah has announced his decision to retire from T20 internationals after the ongoing series in India.

The 38-year-old will retire with 141 T20Is if he plays the last two games against India in Delhi and Hyderabad. Mahmudullah has so far amassed 2,395 runs at an average of 23.48 with eight fifties to his name. He also picked 40 wickets with his right-arm off-spin bowling.

"Yes, I'm retiring from T20Is after the last game of this series. It was pre-decided," he said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the second T20I against India here.

"It's the right time to move on from this format and concentrate on ODI," he added.

FPJ Shorts
National Film Awards 2024: Manasi Parekh Gets Emotional After Winning Best Actress For Kutch Express
National Film Awards 2024: Manasi Parekh Gets Emotional After Winning Best Actress For Kutch Express
BYD eMax 7 Launched in India: Key Features and Price Details Revealed
BYD eMax 7 Launched in India: Key Features and Price Details Revealed
Salman Khan Charges ₹ 60 CRORE Per Month For Bigg Boss 18, May Take Away THIS Whopping Amount By End Of Season
Salman Khan Charges ₹ 60 CRORE Per Month For Bigg Boss 18, May Take Away THIS Whopping Amount By End Of Season
'Ranveer Singh Effect': Deepika Padukone TROLLED For 'Cringe' Cop Avatar In Singham Again, Called Out For 'Irritating' Accent
'Ranveer Singh Effect': Deepika Padukone TROLLED For 'Cringe' Cop Avatar In Singham Again, Called Out For 'Irritating' Accent

Mahmudullah had already retired from Test cricket in 2021 after having played 50 matches, scoring 2,914 runs with 5 hundreds and 16 fifties.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs BAN: Former Bangladesh Captain Mahmudullah To Retire From T20Is After India Series

IND vs BAN: Former Bangladesh Captain Mahmudullah To Retire From T20Is After India Series

Video: Aamer Jamal Takes One-Handed Blinder To Send Ollie Pope Packing On Day 2 Of PAK vs ENG 1st...

Video: Aamer Jamal Takes One-Handed Blinder To Send Ollie Pope Packing On Day 2 Of PAK vs ENG 1st...

PAK vs ENG: Olly Stone To Return Home To Get Married, Unlikely For 2nd Test

PAK vs ENG: Olly Stone To Return Home To Get Married, Unlikely For 2nd Test

WWE Reveals Roman Reigns & Jimmy Uso's In-Ring Interaction During Bad Blood; Video

WWE Reveals Roman Reigns & Jimmy Uso's In-Ring Interaction During Bad Blood; Video

PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 2: Why Was Chris Woakes 'Stunning' Catch Of Salman Agha Given Six?...

PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 2: Why Was Chris Woakes 'Stunning' Catch Of Salman Agha Given Six?...