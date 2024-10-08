IND vs BAN: Former Bangladesh Captain Mahmudullah To Retire From T20Is After India Series

Former Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah has announced his decision to retire from T20 internationals after the ongoing series in India.

The 38-year-old will retire with 141 T20Is if he plays the last two games against India in Delhi and Hyderabad. Mahmudullah has so far amassed 2,395 runs at an average of 23.48 with eight fifties to his name. He also picked 40 wickets with his right-arm off-spin bowling.

"Yes, I'm retiring from T20Is after the last game of this series. It was pre-decided," he said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the second T20I against India here.

"It's the right time to move on from this format and concentrate on ODI," he added.

Mahmudullah had already retired from Test cricket in 2021 after having played 50 matches, scoring 2,914 runs with 5 hundreds and 16 fifties.