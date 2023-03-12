IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli equals Sunil Gavaskar's record with 28th Test ton, after three year wait

Virat Kohli scored a Test century after an agonising three year wait. The former Indian captain brought up his 28th Test century after 1204 days. Kohli has replicated a special feat accomplished by the legendary Sunil Gavaskar 40 years ago with this knock. Gavaskar scored a century while batting at No. 4 in his 50th Test at home in 1983. Incidetally, this is also Kohli's 50th Test on home soil. Kohli went on to score his 14th Test century at home while Gavaskar scored his 13th in his 50 Test match at home.

Kohli also brought upon his eighth Test century against Australia, taking him level with Gavaskar for the joint most tons by an Indian player against Australia, trailing only Sachin Tendulkar with 11 centuries.

Kohli got off to a good start, but then hit a roadblock and laboured his way to the three figure mark. IKohli didn't hit a single boundary in the first two sessions before hitting two in three balls in the third.

In his 50th Test match at home, Virat Kohli became only the fifth Indian batter to surpass 4,000 runs in Test cricket in India. At the start of the Test, Kohli needed 42 runs to reach 4000 runs at home, and the former Test captain got there in the 87th over of the Indian innings. Kohli hit a boundary off Nathan Lyon to reach the milestone.