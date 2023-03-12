IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli brings up 28th Test century after 1204 days, kisses wedding ring in celebration (WATCH)

Virat Kohli brought up his much-anticipated century against Australia in the ongoing Border Gavaskar series on Sunday. The three year (1204 days) wait finally came to an end as Kohli powered India closer to Australia's first innings score of 480. The former Indian captain had to labour his way to the three figure mark as he brought up his 28th Test century in 241 balls.

Milestone man

Kohli flicked Lyon for single to bring up his 75th international hundred. "It was a different type of innings,", Matthew Hayden said on air. Kohli had a strike rate of well below 50 as the Australian bowlers maintained tight lines but found it hard to find wickets. The milestone man scored his first boundary of the day only after bringing up his century which came after 164 balls.

Ravi Shastri on air credited Kohli for the fine knock, "600kg Gorilla off his back. Quality knock this."

In his 50th Test match at home, Virat Kohli became only the fifth Indian batter to surpass 4,000 runs in Test cricket in India. At the start of the Test, Kohli needed 42 runs to reach 4000 runs at home, and the former Test captain got there in the 87th over of the Indian innings. Kohli hit a boundary off Nathan Lyon to reach the milestone.

Earlier, Jadeja was the lone dismissal in the first session as Kohli anchored the innings. KS Bharat and Kohli stitched another 50 + run partnership to keep the Aussies at bay before the wicketkeeper departed after scoring 44 runs.